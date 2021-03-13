A year to the day after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by Louisville police in her apartment, she is still inspiring memorials and calls for justice in gatherings around the country, including one in Bowling Green.
About three dozen people gathered Saturday afternoon at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion to remember Taylor, a Black woman who worked as an emergency room technician and was killed during a botched drug raid by three police officers on March 13, 2020.
Her death and other events such as last May’s death at the hands of police of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minnesota have inspired police reforms in Louisville and in many other states; but members of the BG Freedom Walkers group formed in response to such events see a need for more progress.
“A little bit of progress has been made, but there’s still no justice,” said Karika Nelson, a Bowling Green woman who founded BG Freedom Walkers last May. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Until all the officers involved (in Taylor’s death) are charged, there is no justice.”
One of the officers, Brett Hankison, has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after bullets went into a neighboring apartment during the raid. The other two officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.
No one has been charged in Taylor’s death.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot after officers executing a no-knock search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation rammed the door to get into Taylor’s apartment. Police said he struck Mattingly in the leg, and Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder.
Those charges, though, have been permanently dismissed by a Jefferson Circuit Court judge.
Among reforms put in place by the Louisville Metro Police Department is ending the practice of no-knock search warrants that allow law enforcement to enter a property without immediate prior notification of the residents.
Although she would ultimately like to see all the officers charged in Taylor’s death, Nelson said she wants at the very least to see no-knock warrants abolished statewide.
“We live in America, the land of the free,” said Nelson, a 30-year-old Black woman. “We should be able to be safe in our own homes.”
Like Nelson, current BG Freedom Walkers President Summer Meadows sees a need for abolishment of no-knock warrants and other reforms in the justice system.
“I believe everyone deserves to be treated the same,” said Meadows, who is White. “People of color are definitely treated differently in our justice system.”
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, was among the speakers at Saturday’s event and updated those attending on the status of legislation to ban or limit no-knock warrants.
Minter is a sponsor of House Bill 21 (called Breonna’s Law), which would prohibit the warrants, but she said that bill isn’t likely to come before the full House for a vote.
Senate Bill 4, which limits no-knock warrants but stops short of a full ban, is still alive, Minter reported.
“We’re working to bring that bill to the floor in some form,” Minter said.
Minter added that she regrets the need to attend events like Saturday’s that memorialize a tragic death.
“I look forward to the day when we can get together for other reasons,” she said. “But until we have racial justice, then we must have vigils like this one.”
Bowling Green City Commission members Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley-Brown also spoke at Saturday’s event, which concluded with a downtown march.
Participants had the opportunity to sign a large banner that was used in the march. Nelson said the banner will be delivered to Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney were also on hand for the event, and Hightower told the small crowd that local law enforcement leaders are willing to address any issues of inequality.
“Bowling Green and Warren County people come together and work on issues when they see that changes are needed,” said Hightower. “We’re here, we’re listening, and we’ll do what we can to work toward a better community with fairness, equality and respect for everyone.”
Commented