Combating racial injustice and discrimination were at the heart of the BG Freedom Walkers’ “Voices of the Community” event and silent candlelight march Sunday.
“Discrimination (against) LGBTQ, police brutality, racial injustice, systematic racism – every issue you can think of … that’s what we’re gonna attack … and bridge the gap with,” said Karika Nelson, founder of the BG Freedom Walkers. “As well as bringing the community together with love, and peace and with diversity.”
Local leaders and residents spoke to a few dozen attendees at Circus Square Park, and they were able to ask city officials questions before the group marched in silence.
Demonstrations across the globe emerged after the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, who was killed while being arrested by a white police officer in March.
“All lives matter, but not until Black lives matter. But white, Black, blue or yellow – we want you to speak, and that’s what this platform was today,” Nelson said.
“Any concerns, demands (or) experiences the public has had, we wanted them to come out and share, and tell their story, and we have city officials here that could listen (and) implement change,” Nelson said.
Speakers ranged from faith leaders to those who have lost a loved one.
Attendee JD Hazel said he came to show support and solidarity for his friends “who are Black, or who are LGBTQ … anybody who has ever felt any type of oppression.”
“It’s just important for me to show them that they have allies who are willing to support them in their cause for justice and equality.”
Nelson said the candlelight march was to honor lives lost to gun violence or police brutality.
“We’re gonna continue to fight this fight, not with violence but with peace. Trying to bring the community together; city officials, law enforcement (and) ourselves ... if we can accomplish all that, then we can make Bowling Green a better place,” Nelson said.
“It’s OK to speak up, it’s OK to try to trust the police, it’s OK to try to trust your city official – that’s what we wanted people to take away from tonight,” Nelson said.
