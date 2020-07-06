Aimed at reducing barriers to employment and promoting a more equitable workforce, a group of local leaders has formed to address issues of race locally.
The Gamechangers is a group of people from various professions who began meeting last month in an effort to identify the ways in which issues of race have affected the Black community.
The Rev. John C. Lee Jr. of Mount Zion Baptist Church said group members were motivated to explore the issue of racism in further depth after the death in May of George Floyd in Minnesota while in police custody.
“I received phone calls from several community leaders just expressing displeasure and disappointment over what happened, and from the conversations that took place we went to what could we do to make Bowling Green a better Bowling Green,” Lee said.
Group members soon arrived at a solution – working with area employers to ensure minority applicants receive fair and equal consideration in public- and private-sector jobs.
The Gamechangers obtained records that showed that, of the 483 full-time employees in city government, 29 are African-American, meaning that about 6 percent of city employees are Black in a city with an African-American population of 13 percent.
Black employees also work six out of 131 supervisory positions in city government, and 18 of the 330 certified employees in the Bowling Green Independent School District are Black in a school district in which African-Americans comprise 20 percent of students.
Group member the Rev. Megan Huston of First Christian Church said the numbers were concerning, but she hopes the Gamechangers can engage with local employers and others in the community to devise strategies for ensuring greater minority access to employment.
“I think the reason we picked this issue is because we think it’s an achievable goal,” Huston said. “We recognize that there’s work to do and we are willing to be the ones to put in the work.”
Making more people aware of the data is seen as an important step to persuade employers that the issue is a problem that needs to be addressed.
Lee said the Gamechangers also hope to reach out to prospective employees to get a better sense of the barriers they face to employment and work out solutions to enable job candidates to connect more readily with employers.
“At this point, we’re bringing awareness to the community and employers of the need to close the gap,” Lee said. “We’re not trying to play a blame game, we’re just trying to let the data speak. If there’s a lack of transportation, let’s talk about a way to remove that barrier, let’s be honest about that and talk about ways to improve the system.”
Huston said people have been reaching out to become part of the coalition in hopes of improving the community.
“We want to build partnerships with employers and build partnerships with people of color who are seeking employment,” Huston said. “If folks who are African-American aren’t getting selected for good jobs, we want to ask why and hold folks accountable because we believe representation matters.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
