Although the coronavirus hasn't yet had the impact locally that other Kentucky communities have experienced, leaders at Bowling Green's two acute-care hospitals said they are making the preparations needed to deal with the fast-spreading disease.
Those preparations, it seems, will now include taking steps to free up some of The Medical Center at Bowling Green's 337 beds and some of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital's 211 beds by stopping elective surgeries.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made it clear in a Monday news conference that halting nonemergency procedures is a priority for him.
"We have asked Kentucky hospitals to cease elective procedures by the close of business Wednesday," Beshear said. "It will eventually be mandatory because it's a step we have to take.
"We have to make sure we have the capacity in our health care system to do what is necessary."
The call to end elective procedures caught some in the health care profession by surprise, but Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital CEO Mike Sherrod released a joint statement Monday that indicates they are willing to do what's needed to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
According to the statement, the two hospitals "are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients amid concerns surrounding COVID-19. Both hospitals have existing bed capacity and have surge plans in place when necessary.
"Med Center Health and Greenview continue to monitor and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, engage continuously with local infectious disease specialists and collaborate with key stakeholders through the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup."
Stone and Sherrod conclude their statement by saying: "We acknowledge the governor's recent comments concerning the scheduling of elective surgeries and are actively evaluating next steps."
Procedures such as knee and hip replacements could be postponed under such a plan, but Beshear said he believes it would be for the greater good.
"I know it's tough on everybody," said Beshear, who has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and has called on residents and businesses to make a number of sacrifices to accomplish the "social distancing" that is needed to slow the spread of the disease.
"We're going to be dealing with this for a while, and I can't tell you how long," Beshear said Monday. "We need everybody to be a good citizen. ... It's us against the coronavirus."
