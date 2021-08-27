An undercover investigation in Bowling Green resulted in the arrest Thursday night of a man on human trafficking charges.
Christopher Lamar Terry, 45, of West Point, Miss., was arrested following an investigation by Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West Unit.
According to an arrest citation, the investigation involved an arranged meeting for sex with a woman at the Baymont Inn, with payment set at $200.
"Through investigation it was determined Terry was making the arrangement for the sex trafficking and controlling the money from the sex acts," the citation said. "The victim stated Terry would be armed with a handgun and described in detail the vehicle Terry would be driving.
Investigators saw the vehicle at a convenience store on Parker Avenue and Terry was taken into custody on Hennessy Way.
Police seized three cellphones, about $3,000 in cash and a loaded handgun, the citation said.
Terry was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court, with a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday.