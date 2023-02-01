The Bowling Green Independent School District has a new set of goals for the coming few years.
Superintendent Gary Fields presented BGISD’s 2023-26 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan on Monday night, previewing what the district is planning for the near future.
“We have worked to identify three big ideas, big rocks as we move forward for this next cycle,” Fields said. Those three ideas are academic achievement, equity and community.
In the area of equity, much is on the horizon for the District’s Teranga Academy, a program that prepares students new to the U.S. for the public school system.
The CDIP calls for the creation of a new Teranga Academy program specifically for students 17 years or older who have little or no high school credits to their name.
The improvement plan sets the program’s implementation date by May 2024, with $100,000 of general fund money set aside for its creation.
Another goal for the district is to develop transition plans for when it is time for schools to accept Teranga Academy graduates.
The CDIP has the district investigating the viability and financial impact of a “Grow Your Own” teaching partnership with Western Kentucky University by May 2024.
The program would allow Bowling Green High School students interested in teaching to graduate with an associate’s degree and “at least 12 hours of education credits through WKU.”
The partnership is budgeted at $75,000 of general fund money.
According to the district’s CDIP handout, it has budgeted $10,000 in stipends for math, science and reading and writing teachers, respectively, in order to “develop and/or refine teacher expertise.” Another $5,000 for consultants has been set aside for each aforementioned subject.
“We are only as successful as the adults we put in front of our students every day,” Fields said. “... It’s become a very stressful job to transition back to full-time school, we want to make sure that we support them.”