A celebration of cultural awareness and diversity is returning to Circus Square Park on Sept. 30.
The Bowling Green International Festival, in its 33rd year, will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.
The festival's executive director Kim Mason said behind-the-scenes planning for the event began months ago and that this is the first year for the addition of a presenting sponsor, Service One Credit Union, which has allowed for the expansion of the entertainment and upgrades to equipment.
Mason said past festivals have always been well-attended, with between 10,000 to 15,000 guests.
This year's event will feature three stages of traditional and modern music and dance performances, an international bazaar, authentic international foods and children's activities.
"We try to make sure we have a variety of attractions for all ages," Mason said. "And we always do things for the kids, like pinata bursts and the children's activity tent, which are very popular."
Some of this year's performers include Academy of Flamenco Arts, Armin Hasanagic, Emsud Delkic & Mensur Mujanovic, Arora's Bollywood Fusion, Guerreros Quetzalcoatl Aztec Dancers, Halfway Home, Las Damas, Ritmos Calientes, Tuatha Dea and WKU Chinese Music Club and many more.
Food trucks will be plentiful at this year's festival and Mason said that because of their recent popularity, "we are running out of space and have actually had to turn some away."
To date, Mason said the number of vendors include 19 cultural displays hosts, 56 food booth hosts, 19 merchandise booth hosts and 10 booths with information by sponsors, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
"We're expecting at least 30-40 more of various kinds as we get many late in the game," she said.
Mason said the deadline for performers to apply has already passed, but vendors and volunteers still have plenty of time to sign up.
Restaurant discount cards, which save 10% at 69 local restaurants and food trucks, can be purchased through Eventbrite and picked up on the day of the festival at the merchandise booth.
After the event, the cards can be purchased for $5 at Mellow Matt's Music & More on Smallhouse Road.
A virtual recipe box and coloring pages, which can be found on the festival's website, can be accessed throughout the year.
Those with an artistic flair may want to enter the Bowling Green International Festival K-12 Poster Contest, which is judged by the staff at the Warren County Attorney's Office. To select a People's Choice award from the contest submissions, follow the festival's Facebook page.
Festival tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite for $5. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased for $10. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
Flash discount specials will be made available on the festival's Facebook page.