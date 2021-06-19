Juneteenth has been elevated nationally in the public consciousness as a day of celebration for Black Americans, and Bowling Green was one of several cities in Kentucky to hold a special event Saturday to mark the occasion.
The BG Freedom Walkers hosted Bowling Green’s second annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at the SOKY Marketplace, drawing in numerous attendees and dozens of vendors.
A commemoration of the moment on June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom that had been granted two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday after legislation passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law this past week by President Joe Biden.
“This is our freedom day, this is about the Black community coming together and sticking together, celebrating the end of slavery,” said Karika Nelson, founder of BG Freedom Walkers. “This is a big family reunion day and a liberation day.”
In addition to the vendors and various activities, a number of speakers from the community were scheduled to appear at the event, including state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, Bowling Green City Commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey, Western Kentucky University associate professor Lacretia Dye, Tyreon Clark of Boys to Men Leadership Group, poet Yvonne-Bryant Williams and Bettie Turner and Annie Beason of the George Washington Carver Center.
Kim Jones, a Bowling Green resident who moved here last year from Houston, became familiar with Juneteenth through her time living in Texas, where annual Juneteenth celebrations began happening in 1866, and the day was made a state holiday in 1980.
“It’s a time for us to come together and celebrate ourselves,” Jones said. “I don’t like division no matter what, so I like everyone coming together in agreement that this day is warranted and should be celebrated.”
Ford Huskey, a pastor living in Bowling Green, said his family has made a tradition of celebrating Juneteenth.
Huskey recalled his father hosting cookouts and lighting fireworks to mark the day.
Huskey’s church, Powerhouse Ministries, also held a special Juneteenth event Friday night.
“It’s great to finally see people realize and recognize this day, especially for them to make it a national holiday, it signifies that we’re moving a step closer to being recognized as citizens of the United States and the rights that were given to us in 1865,” Huskey said.
The raised profile for Juneteenth has occurred amid heightened awareness in the past year of issues of racial equality and justice, fueled in part by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of law enforcement officers, and subsequent protests.
Nelson said she has been heartened by the response in the community from people who have been advocating for equality in the past year and has been encouraged by Juneteenth being made a federal holiday.
“I think this is a call to action, that’s not all that’s left to do,” Nelson said about Juneteenth’s new status as a holiday. “There’s more to do, but it’s actually a step forward. ... In Bowling Green, a lot of people have been supportive and standing in solidarity.”
For people who are just becoming familiar with Juneteenth, Nelson said she hopes they come away with a better understanding of the day’s significance for Black Americans.
“All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter,” Nelson said. “People have to be tired of something before they actually stand up and start trying to make a difference. I think that Kentucky is headed in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work to do.”