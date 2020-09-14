A cellphone found in a driveway led to the arrest of a Bowling Green resident Sunday on a number of sex offenses.
Cody M. Marlow, 18, was arrested on charges of second-degree rape, distribution of obscene materials to a minor and prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor.
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Blue Level Providence Road after a resident working on a car in the driveway found a cellphone containing several images of naked underage children.
The phone was shown to a 13-year-old at the residence, who said it belonged to someone police determined was Marlow and that the two had been sexually involved, according to the citation.
Law enforcement questioned Marlow, who acknowledged having sexual contact with the 13-year-old, but stated he did not know the juvenile's age, the citation said.
Marlow was placed in Warren County Regional Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
