A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after police investigated an online account containing sexually explicit pictures of children.
Melvin Buford, 42, was charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, an investigation determined that the account belonged to Buford.
During a police interview, Buford admitted to having the account and told investigators he was in a "dark place" when he saved the images, according to an arrest citation.
