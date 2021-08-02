A Bowling Green man charged in a drive-by shooting has been indicted.
Christopher A. Lancaster, 24, was formally charged by a grand jury with first-degree assault by complicity, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Lancaster is accused of involvement in a May 16 incident in which Benjamin Blevins, 26, of Bowling Green, was shot in the 1100 block of Beauty Avenue.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the incident and arrested a juvenile who is accused of firing the shots.
Lancaster is accused in the indictment of conspiring with the juvenile and others to carry out the assault, causing a minor to engage in a felony and of being complicit in placing three other people in danger during the time of the shooting.
Blevins was treated at The Medical Center for gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs.
At a preliminary hearing in June in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified that a witness, Hannah Johnson, reported being in an argument with her boyfriend, Tony Muse, and that he had come to an address at Beauty Avenue to return some belongings.
Johnson told police that after Muse left the residence, he returned in a vehicle with three other people, one of whom was a juvenile.
Other witnesses reported there was a verbal confrontation at the scene and then the vehicle carrying Muse, the juvenile and the other people drove away.
Minutes after that, a red four-door Dodge Ram drove past the residence, turned around at the dead end and drove past the other way, and four shots were reportedly fired, Wright said.
Other witnesses at the scene claimed to have seen the juvenile with a gun, and he was arrested two days after the incident.
Through interviews with witnesses, police learned that after the juvenile left the area with Muse and the other two people, he got into a red Dodge Ram in the area of Double Springs Road with a man with dreadlocks, Wright said in June.
A witness said she was familiar with the man in the truck, reporting that she knew him by his initials and telling police that she believed that the man and the juvenile were involved in a gang, Wright said.
Additional investigation enabled police to identify the man as Lancaster, Wright said.
Detectives observed a Dodge Ram leaving a Beech Bend Road address associated with Lancaster on May 18 and conducted a traffic stop at Riverview Drive and Center Street.
A search of the vehicle turned up a firearm that had been reported stolen, according to police.
Lancaster declined to make any statements to police after being detained.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set Lancaster’s bond at $250,000 cash and he was due to appear Monday for arraignment.