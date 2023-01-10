A Bowling Green man accused of approaching someone with a plot to murder his estranged wife was arraigned Monday.
Jeffrey Allen Young, 51, was arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on charges of criminal solicitation to commit murder and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Young, who is represented by attorney Alan Simpson, pleaded not guilty and was ordered by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines to return to court April 17.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Young last year after an informant provided the agency with two recordings that purport to have Young discussing with the informant a murder-for-hire plot.
According to an arrest citation, the recordings were dated Sept. 6 and 12.
During the Sept. 6 recording, Young allegedly tells the informant about possible ways for the killing to be staged.
“One idea was that he could take her to a trashy bar, get her drunk and someone could come and start an altercation with her,” Young’s arrest citation said. “They could then shoot her and take off. He stated that he needed some time to ‘kiss his wife’s ---’ to make it look like they were happy together so no one would be suspicious of him because they do fight a lot.”
Young allegedly tells the informant in that recording that he wants the death to look accidental and discusses staging a robbery at his wife’s workplace.
The informant tells Young that they have a cousin who can set up the plan, the citation said.
The Sept. 12 recording allegedly features Young telling the informant that he went to his wife’s workplace over the weekend while she was gone and made sure that no cameras were there, mentioning to the informant that she usually works up front and that her brother keeps a gun in the business that she does not know how to use, the citation said.
Young also mentions being willing to get money to the informant either that same day or the next day, according to court records.
Detectives observed Young leaving the informant’s residence and took photographs of him and his vehicle, an arrest citation said.
According to records, WCSO detectives viewed text exchanges between Young and the informant, and the informant told law enforcement they are confident that Young wants his wife dead.
Detectives asked Young after he was detained if he had ever been in the location where the conversations with the informant are alleged to have taken place, at which point Young said he had never been to that location and did not know anyone from that area. He then requested an attorney, his citation said.
Young is the subject of an emergency protective order sought by his estranged wife in Warren Circuit Court, although a joint motion was filed Jan. 6 to dismiss that case.
Young is currently free on a $100,000 cash bond.