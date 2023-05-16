A Bowling Green man charged in the deadly 2020 stabbing of his grandparents appeared in court Monday.
Joshua Lee Wright, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Wright is accused of causing the deaths of Larry Howell, 65, and Dr. Deborah Howell, 63, whose bodies were found Nov. 3, 2020, at their residence on H.E. Johnson Road in Alvaton.
Wright, who has been held in custody since his arrest several hours after the bodies were discovered, made a brief appearance in Warren Circuit Court for a scheduled pretrial conference.
After a bench conference involving Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner and Wright’s lawyer, James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy, Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines continued the case to May 24.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has led the death investigation, with deputies becoming involved after a daughter of the Howells contacted law enforcement to ask them to conduct a welfare check at the residence after another relative had gone to the house and found it unsecured, with dinner in the oven.
Larry Howell’s body was found by that relative in the garage, and deputies found Deborah Howell’s body on the back porch, wrapped in a blanket, according to court records.
The indictment against Wright accuses him of stabbing both grandparents with a knife.
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to Larry Howell was missing from the residence, according to court records.
According to an affidavit filed by WCSO Detective Evan Cook, family members informed law enforcement that Wright was not allowed to use the truck and that he was schizophrenic and not taking his medication.
Detectives later learned that Wright had been at a friend’s trailer in Franklin on the night the bodies were found and had asked for a pair of pants he could change into, court records show.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the trailer and seized a pair of pants with bloodstains on them, according to an affidavit filed by Cook.
Wright was found by deputies on the front porch of a residence on Woodburn Allen Springs Road, and the missing truck was found behind the residence.
According to an arrest citation, Wright had blood on his socks and T-shirt when he was found by deputies.
Wright was found competent to stand trial and assist in his own defense following a November hearing.
