A Bowling Green man is accused of sex offenses involving two juveniles, and two relatives face criminal charges stemming from the alleged abuse.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Nicholas Delane Finn, 19, on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12), two counts of incest and two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 14).
Finn was arrested Oct. 23 by the Bowling Green Police Department initially on a single count of first-degree rape.
A criminal complaint prepared by BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow detailed allegations that Finn raped one of the juveniles while babysitting them.
Another child heard the alleged victim yell out “no” and notified that child’s mother, who then observed Finn with the alleged victim.
During a subsequent interview, the juvenile reported having been raped by Finn and said she had been “victimized multiple times previously by (Finn).”
The allegations against Finn cover a period spanning from July 1 to Oct. 2, according to his indictment.
Finn’s case was bound over in October to the grand jury, which also returned indictments Wednesday against James Matthew Finn, 41, and Joanna Kathleen Finn, 30, both of Bowling Green.
They were each charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, based on allegations that they abused or permitted to be abused two juveniles between July 1 and Oct. 2.
James and Joanna Finn were arrested Thursday by the Bowling Green Police Department and are being held in Warren County Regional Jail under $2,500 cash bonds.
They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Nicholas Finn remains jailed under a $25,000 cash bond and faces a life sentence if convicted as charged.
The three co-defendants are set to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
