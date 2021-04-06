A Bowling Green man was arrested after a woman was brought to a hospital with stab wounds that a doctor reported would have been life-threatening without medical attention.
Michael Ivell France, 51, was arrested Monday by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Police were called to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital regarding an assault report, an arrest citation said.
Medical staff told police a woman with four stab wounds, multiple cuts to her face and arms and bruises on her face and legs had been brought to the hospital by France.
“The doctor treating the victim advised the stab wounds to her legs would have been life-threatening if she would not have received medical treatment,” BGPD Officer Katherine Gleaves said in the arrest citation.
The woman also complained at the hospital of neck pain, doctors said.
Police learned the incident began in the parking lot outside the woman’s residence on Audley Avenue, when France reportedly confronted her, punched her and dragged her into his vehicle, his arrest citation said.
“France then stabbed her multiple times with a knife and drove throughout Warren County without letting her leave the vehicle,” the citation said. “Upon arrival at the ER, France alleged that the couple had been assaulted by two males on Stubbins Street.”
France was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court. A public defender was appointed to represent him, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, according to court records.
He is set to return for a preliminary hearing Friday before Warren District Judge John Brown.
France remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.