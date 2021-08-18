A Bowling Green man faces multiple sexual assault counts after a woman came forward to police with allegations that she was raped.
Tanner Elliott Bowles, 28, was arrested Aug. 12 on two counts of first-degree sodomy by the Bowling Green Police Department.
A preliminary hearing that had been set for Wednesday in Warren District Court was continued to Monday by Warren District Judge John Brown as Bowles was reportedly in the process of hiring an attorney.
According to an arrest citation, the investigation began Aug. 2, when a woman came to BGPD headquarters to report that Bowles assaulted her months earlier.
The woman told police she "ingested large amounts of cocaine and heroin" around April 20 and that the last thing she remembered from that date was having her head down on a table, with vomit around her mouth at the location where she used the drugs, court records show.
The next thing she remembered after that was being at Bowles' residence with him sodomizing her, according to an arrest citation.
"The victim also located multiple videos showing Bowles having anal sex with a female who is clearly unconscious," BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in the arrest citation. "That victim has also been identified and confirmed she has no recollection of sexual intercourse with Bowles."
Police spoke with the second woman, who reported having used methamphetamine at Bowles' residence on multiple occasions and waking up the next morning naked with no recollection of anything after using meth, court records show.
In Bowles' arrest citation, Wright wrote that he obtained video of another unknown woman who appears to be unconscious.
City police located Bowles on Aug. 12 at Louisville Road and Tobacco Road and detained him.
He agreed to be questioned and denied any sexual contact around April 20 with the woman who brought the original complaint, his citation said.
Bowles remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.