A Bowling Green man accused of assaulting and sexually abusing a woman and threatening to kill her was indicted by a Warren County grand jury.
Jeffrey Allison, 51, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault (domestic) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Allison was arrested June 25 by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which was investigating an assault that was reported earlier in the month.
Deputies responded June 17 to a delayed assault complaint made by a woman who said Allison was in a violent relationship with her.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy Jon Brown said the woman reported that Allison had been physically abusive since March, denied her the use of her own vehicle and money and controlled her phone conversations.
When law enforcement previously responded to domestic incidents there, the woman said Allison would “hover near her” and control what she said to police.
Allison subjected the woman to death threats, according to a criminal complaint, with the woman reporting that Allison bragged about past assaults and “he knows 18 ways to kill a person.”
He also threatened to “snuff her and her daughter ... out and she would be floating down the river before anyone knew what happened.”
The allegations listed in the indictment stem largely from a June 13 incident at a Wren Road address.
The woman said she waited four days to report the incident because she was afraid of being killed.
Asked to describe what happened, the woman reported that Allison took her car without permission and a neighbor then took her to where the vehicle was located.
When she got to the vehicle, Allison arrived, hit her and forced her to move into the passenger seat before driving home, where Allison broke the woman’s cellphone, according to court records.
During the investigation, the woman agreed to be taken to The Medical Center for treatment, and she disclosed to medical staff that she was sexually assaulted.
Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic was contacted to interview the woman, who reported that she was struck in the head with a staple hammer and subject to forcible sexual contact by Allison, according to the criminal complaint.
During the interview, Hadzikadunic asked the woman about the relationship with Allison and she replied, “He’s my death,” court records show.
Deputies went to the Wren Road address June 25 after receiving an anonymous tip that Allison was there.
A complaint warrant noted that Allison was last seen in possession of a stolen 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which deputies found parked at the address.
Deputies made contact with Allison there and arrested him.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a $20,000 cash bond.
