A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting his wife and was charged with additional assault counts after reportedly injuring two Warren County deputy jailers.
Nicholas B. Weeks, 32, was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court on a count of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was contacted by someone on Park Street early Sunday who reported that a woman was sitting on their porch bleeding and saying that her husband had beaten her.
City police talked to the woman at The Medical Center, who said Weeks had been on the phone with his mother while she was talking to a friend on the porch, and that Weeks got mad at her about 10 minutes after the phone call, which led to Weeks being asked to leave the house.
The woman reported that Weeks later forced his way into the house and attacked her, at some point losing consciousness, and found that her phone had been shattered when she woke up. She was treated for a broken nose and complained of pain to her head, jaw and ears, according to an arrest citation.
Weeks was located in Adolphus at a relative’s house by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and was brought to Bowling Green, where he gave a statement to BGPD officers that he was attempting to get money to leave Kentucky and had been in an argument with his wife after seeing her “kiss on” her friend on their porch, an arrest citation said.
Weeks claimed his wife had been drinking and was hitting herself during their argument, according to the citation.
At the jail, deputy jailers attempted to place Weeks in a restraint chair after responding to a cell where he was head-butting himself against a door, according to a citation written by Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon.
Weeks ignored commands from Sgt. Marissa Gilmore and Deputy Dylan Rakers, who each attempted to use stun guns to subdue Weeks, but Weeks lunged toward the deputies and grabbed the stun gun from Rakers, Harmon said in the arrest citation.
During the incident, Rakers suffered injuries to his left hand, wrist and arm and Gilmore suffered injuries to her right hand and wrist. Both deputies were taken to The Medical Center for evaluation.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.