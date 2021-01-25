A woman reported that she was hit Sunday by her daughter's boyfriend with a metal pole, leading to the arrest of the man.
Christopher Ray Kirby, 41, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of second-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call from a man who reported that his mother told him she had just been assaulted by Kirby.
Police made contact with the woman at The Medical Center, who reported being hit by a metal pole in the face at the Walker Court residence where she had been living and that the incident started over cigarettes, the citation said.
The woman reported that she obtained treatment for a hairline fracture to her right jawbone.
City police received permission to search the residence and found a metal pipe on a couch in the living room and a lamp that appeared to have blood one it, the citation said.
Officers were contacted later on Sunday night and told that Kirby was at the home.
Kirby was taken into custody. He told police that the woman had started the altercation and had been hitting him with the pole, but was unable explain how she received her injuries, the citation said.
