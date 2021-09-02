Three people were arrested Wednesday after city police investigated a complaint of child abuse and were provided a video reportedly showing the child being hit.
Nesean Quintez Darvin, 25, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), while Laquan Philander Shead, 25, and Matthew Shockley, 18, were arrested on charges of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity.
Shead and Shockley are accused of being present during an incident of abuse and doing nothing to stop it.
According to arrest citations, the Bowling Green Police Department were investigating an incident of reported abuse that occurred Monday.
During the investigation, police received an email with a picture of the back of a 7-year-old child identified as the victim that showed marks on his lower back and buttocks that appeared to have come from being struck by a cord, court records show.
Two videos were attached to the email that appeared to show Darvin and the child wearing boxing gloves.
"The child was crying and begging for Darvin not to hit him," BGPD Detective Jared Merriss said in Darvin's arrest citation. "Darvin then strikes the child in the back/side of the head, causing him to fall and hit the couch."
According to court records, the child then screamed for his mother and was struck several more times by Darvin.
Darvin was arrested Wednesday morning after speaking with police, reportedly telling officers that he had not been in his son's life and was keeping him for the summer due to behavioral issues with the child.
"Darvin said that he was trying alternative punishment methods," Merriss said in the arrest citation. "Darvin stated the welts were caused by thin sticks tied together."
Shockley is accused of recording the videos that were provided to police, while Shead reportedly provided commentary in the videos, according to arrest citations.
The three Bowling Green residents were placed in Warren County Regional Jail under $6,000 cash bonds and set to be arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court.
A not guilty plea was entered on Darvin's behalf and a public defender appointed to represent him, court records show.
Darvin remains jailed and is set to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.