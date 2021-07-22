A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday evening after he reportedly forced his way into a neighboring apartment and fought the people inside.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was called about 7 p.m. to a Parkside Drive address regarding unknown trouble.
As police were on their way to the apartment, dispatch informed officers that a caller had reported a man was stabbing her boyfriend's vehicle and another woman called to report the man had pulled a knife on her and was fighting with other people in the apartment.
When police arrived, bystanders said the man, later identified as Clifford Lockett, ran into the apartment where he lives.
Lockett was detained and told police a neighbor had been taking pictures of his apartment, so he chased him downstairs and started fighting him, his citation said.
Lockett was described in the citation as "sweating profusely ... very fidgety, extremely excited and aggressive."
The neighbor told police he never went anywhere near Lockett's apartment and did not take any pictures, adding that Lockett attacked him randomly, kicked in his apartment door and attempted to stab him.
Other witnesses told police they saw Lockett running with a knife in the middle of the apartment complex and force his way into a neighboring apartment.
Occupants in the apartment described a scene in which Lockett swung a knife at one of them and bit another person in the chest who was attempting to break up the fight, according to an arrest citation.
Lockett left the apartment and returned with a walking stick, records show.
Lockett, 29, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct.