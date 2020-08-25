A Bowling Green man was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two children.
Jose Mendez, 63, was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department investigated allegations of abuse at a Henry Drive address.
The two alleged victims reported being molested by Mendez some time in 2016 or 2017.
Mendez told city police that he accidentally touched the breasts of one of the juveniles during a hug and rubbed the second juvenile to heal her injuries, saying that he would rub his hands up to her groin area without going under her underwear.
Mendez was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
