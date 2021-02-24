A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in sexually explicit communication online with a juvenile.
Tristan Scott Wallace, 21, was arrested on three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, three counts of distributing obscene material to minors and a count of prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor.
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crimes Branch, which learned of online communication Wallace had with a juvenile.
According to an arrest citation, Wallace and the juvenile, a 15-year-old girl from Iowa, had discussed her running away and hiding out at his residence until she became of age and exchanged nude photos of themselves.
KSP executed a search warrant Tuesday at Wallace's residence and seized electronic equipment as part of its investigation.
Wallace remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.
