A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after police received a complaint about shots fired on Old Morgantown Road.
The Bowling Green Police Department said the complainant told police that a black man wearing a gray and red shirt was chasing someone while carrying a gun.
Police were told the man left the area in a red Ford truck.
Another person contacted police and reported that a bullet came through their residence on Parkside Drive.
During the investigation, police located Davonte Bonds, 28, on Old Morgantown Road and questioned him.
Bonds gave conflicting statements, according to BGPD.
Bonds was arrested on charges of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
