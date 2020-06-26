A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday on criminal counts accusing him of fraud and other offenses.
Douglas A. Burd, 56, has been charged with fraudulent insurance acts ($10,000 or more but less than $1 million), five counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, obscuring the identity of a machine ($10,000 or more) and obscuring the identity of a machine (more than $500 but less than $10,000).
Online Warren County Regional Jail records show Burd was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and his bond was set at $200,000 cash.
The Kentucky secretary of state's website lists Burd as manager of Southern Kentucky Affordable Heat and Air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.