A Bowling Green man who reportedly moved from Pennsylvania to date a 15-year-old he met online was arrested Wednesday after another teenager reported being groped by him.
Johnathan Michael Wood, 24, was arrested on two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He was arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court.
An arrest citation said a 14-year-old girl reported being groped Saturday by a man who was staying at a Cumberland Trace Road apartment with her 15-year-old friend.
Wood was interviewed Tuesday by police and admitted he grabbed the 14-year-old’s breast Feb. 28, saying he did it to wake her up, although the teenager said she was not unconscious, the citation said.
Wood also admitted kissing and groping the 15-year-old, who he said he met on Facebook and fell in love with her.
“(Wood) stated he moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky to be with her and he promised her mother they would not have sexual contact until she turned 18,” the arrest citation said. “Wood apologized to the juvenile’s mother as he was being taken into custody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.