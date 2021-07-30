A man arrested on suspicion of attempting to prevent police from finding a suspect in a murder investigation had his case sent Friday to a grand jury.
Ronald Olson, 55, of Bowling Green, waived his preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Olson is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. He is accused by police of allowing Alison Hargis to access his residence on Cherry Way when he knew she was being sought in a murder investigation.
Hargis is charged with murder in the July 24 death of Phillip "Flip" Stewart, 31, who suffered multiple wounds from a BB gun.
At a preliminary hearing, a district court judge determines whether probable cause exists to believe that a crime has been committed and the defendant is responsible, with a ruling typically made after hearing testimony from an investigating officer. A defendant can bypass that step by waiving the hearing and agreeing to have the case sent directly to the grand jury.
According to prior court testimony and court filings, Hargis shot Stewart from the kitchen window of the apartment where she lived with Olson, and Stewart died from internal bleeding after one of the pellets hit a blood vessel near his heart.
A witness found Stewart lying unresponsive in the parking lot outside the apartment building, and he was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Stewart's death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, and detectives identified Hargis as a suspect.
Efforts to locate Hargis on July 24 were unsuccessful, but police received a number of tips regarding her whereabouts.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified at Hargis' preliminary hearing Wednesday that police spoke to a witness who reported that Hargis implicated herself in Stewart's death.
Police also spoke with Olson, learning that he allowed Hargis to stay with him at his apartment on Cherry Way.
Olson told police that he was at work and not present when the shooting is believed to have occurred, Dillon said.
Olson told police that she knew Hargis to have several pump-action pellet guns in her possession and that she would shoot at mailboxes in front of the apartment building, Dillon testified.
On July 25, police received information that Hargis had returned to Olson's apartment.
Dillon testified Wednesday that officers went to the apartment and spoke with Olson, who initially told them that Hargis was not at the apartment.
When police challenged his statement, Olson admitted Hargis was hiding in the bathroom, and she was taken into custody.
In court Friday, Olson's bond was modified from $5,000 cash to a $5,000 unsecured bond.