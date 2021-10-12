A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities received calls about someone chasing after and shooting at vehicles.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about 11:30 p.m. Monday by a caller who reported being chased and shot at by someone from a gray vehicle traveling on Glen Lily Road near Barren River Road.
Another caller reported that a gray car had rammed their car and they had exchanged gunfire with the driver of the gray car.
While responding to those calls, deputies received information from another caller that the gray vehicle had crashed at Glen Lily Road and Bill Dedmon Road, and that a man had gotten out of the car with a handgun, pointed it at the caller and then ran across a bridge.
Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Omer Karahodzic, 35, of Bowling Green, and deputies learned that he had assaulted the passengers in the gray vehicle and held them at gunpoint during the drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Karahodzic was arrested around 8 a.m. Tuesday and booked into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a license suspended for DUI.