City police served an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Bowling Green man accused of impersonating a police officer.
Robert Sharp Jr., 34, was arrested on a felony count of impersonating a peace officer and also booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a misdemeanor count of second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Sharp, a one-time write-in candidate for Warren County constable, came to the attention of the Bowling Green Police Department after dispatchers received a complaint on Sept. 28 about a man impersonating an officer.
Police spoke to the complainant, who reported that her daughters were approached in the area of Ironwood Drive and Cardinal Way by a man in a “blacked-out passenger car that resembles a police cruiser,” according to court records.
City police said the man offered the girls candy and held himself out to them as a police officer.
According to a criminal complaint sworn by BGPD Officer Stephen Irvin, after being given a description of the vehicle involved, police recognized it from prior contact at a Cardinal Way address.
Police later found the vehicle parked at the address, and officers made contact with Sharp.
Sharp told police he was a Nashville Metro Police Department officer, showed a badge and said he was running for office and asked for Irvin’s vote, court records show.
BGPD later contacted Nashville Metro Police and learned that Sharp had never been employed with the agency, a city police report said.
City police found a Facebook account belonging to Sharp on Sept. 29.
“On the account, there was a photograph of Sharp wearing a police shirt and a toboggan-style hat with ‘MPD’ on it,” Irvin said in the criminal complaint. “Through investigation, (police) learned Sharp had previously worked for the Millersville, Tenn. Police Department, but was fired on Jan. 20, 2022.”
BGPD Major Josh Hughes questioned Sharp over the phone on Sept. 29, during which Sharp again identified himself as a police officer, according to court records.
“When questioned about which agency, Sharp advised he was a ‘reserve officer,’ ” Irvin said in the complaint.
“Finally, Sharp advised he was previously employed by Millersville Police Department but had recently resigned.”
Later efforts by BGPD to contact Sharp were unsuccessful, with a BGPD incident report indicating that Sharp had turned off his phone.
Police obtained an arrest warrant and later received a tip that Sharp had been seen moving into a storage shed behind a house on Morgantown Road.
According to court records, police confirmed the tip with witnesses.
Police went to the house and the shed on Wednesday in an attempt to make contact with Sharp, and officers got no response from knocking but saw blinds moving and heard a thump from inside the shed, according to an arrest citation.
The BGPD obtained a search warrant for the address and the department’s Critical Response Team was called to the scene.
A pepper ball gun was deployed, after which Sharp ran out of the shed and got onto the roof of the main house, where police held him at gunpoint, an arrest citation said.
Police were able to get Sharp to come down from the roof and he was arrested.
According to an arrest citation, Sharp was also served with a criminal summons originating in Simpson County “for actions that resembled why (BGPD) were looking for Sharp.”
“In the accusation, Sharp never said he was a police officer but the deputy said he was wearing police clothing with the same equipment that a law enforcement officer would have inside his car,” BGPD Officer Brock Cleary wrote in an arrest citation.
Court records indicate that Sharp was arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court on the impersonating an officer charge, and that he was released from jail on a $10,000 surety bond and ordered to return to court Dec. 28 for a status conference.