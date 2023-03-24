A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after reportedly taking two people against their will.
Matthew Aubrey, 39, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and violation of a Kentucky EPO.
An arrest warrant sworn by Bowling Green Police Department Officer Brock Cleary said that Aubrey had made an ex-girlfriend and a man get into a car with him after exiting from a closet at a Cabell Drive residence and presenting a knife.
The warrant said that Aubrey’s ex-girlfriend had gone with the man to the residence on Wednesday to retrieve some of her belongings when Aubrey emerged from the closet.
Aubrey then grabbed his ex-girlfriend and held a sharp object to her neck, and she described to police that Aubrey was in a panicked state as he “began to make comments that he couldn’t go back to prison and it couldn’t go down like this,” Cleary said in the warrant.
The woman reported receiving a minor cut to her right hand by a knife in Aubrey’s possession as well as minor injuries to her neck, records show.
Aubrey is accused of having his ex-girlfriend and a man get into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and driving them to Leslie Avenue, where the man called 911 after being allowed to leave.
The ex-girlfriend reported that Aubrey continued driving on Nashville Road with her and “he was still making irrational statements about killing himself, and that he could not go back to prison,” the warrant said.
The woman told police she received several calls inquiring about her safety after reports of a kidnapping were shared on social media.
At that time, Aubrey returned his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone to her and she was able to answer calls and tell people she was safe, according to court records.
By this time, multiple police officers were in the area searching for the two people.
Aubrey eventually agreed to get out of the vehicle after his ex-girlfriend received a phone call from a BGPD detective, and she drove her vehicle to the police station.
City police found Aubrey on Thursday in a residence off Nashville Road and served the arrest warrant.
Aubrey was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.