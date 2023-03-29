A Bowling Green man suspected of kidnapping a juvenile last year who was on her way to school pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser offense.
Edwin Alexis Rivas, 23, entered a guilty plea in Warren Circuit Court to a count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Rivas reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that reduced an original charge of kidnapping down to unlawful imprisonment and dismissed additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prosecutors are recommending a two-year prison sentence for Rivas, opposing probation.
The case stemmed from an investigation into an April 28 incident in which a 14-year-old girl alleged that she encountered Rivas as she was riding her skateboard to The Learning Center that morning.
The girl reported that, while traveling to school, she noticed a Honda drive past her on a side street and turn around near Huck’s at Russellville Road and Morgantown Road.
The juvenile said the driver, who city police later identified as Rivas, offered her a ride and she declined.
According to prior court testimony in the case, Rivas then presented a folding knife with the blade extended, and the juvenile felt she had no choice but to get into the car.
Detective David Grimsley of the Bowling Green Police Department testified during a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court that Rivas and the juvenile drove around for some time, parked outside The Foundry, and could be seen on surveillance video footage walking near the facility.
The juvenile was then driven to school, at which point Rivas allegedly said he would be back to pick her up that afternoon.
The 14-year-old told a friend what happened, school officials contacted her mother and city police were notified.
Rivas was detained by police that afternoon after encountering him in the school parking lot.
During a police interview, Rivas said he offered a ride to the juvenile, who he claimed accepted and later told him she was 18 years old, Grimsley testified last year.
“Rivas claimed he never pointed a knife at her or made any forcible movements or threats toward her,” Grimsley said.
Questioned by Rivas’ attorney, Alan Simpson, during the preliminary hearing last year, Grimsley testified there was no physical evidence of kidnapping or sexual abuse.
Under state law, first-degree unlawful imprisonment can be charged when a person knowingly and unlawfully restrains another person under circumstances which expose that person to a risk of serious physical injury.
The charge is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
Rivas will return to court May 9 to be sentenced by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.