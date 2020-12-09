A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges following police surveillance.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents received information that Robert D. Thomason, 39, of Bowling Green, was dealing methamphetamine in the area.
Agents conducted surveillance and two covert drug purchases over a two-month period before arresting Thomason on Tuesday.
Thomason was stopped by the Kentucky State Police Drug Interdiction Team on Glen Lily Road and Audubon Drive on traffic violations, and Thomason led police on a foot pursuit for about a block before being arrested, according to the task force.
Thomason was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, failure to signal, excessive window tint and failure to wear seat belts.
