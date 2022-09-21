A grand jury will hear the case against a Bowling Green man who is accused of conspiring to murder his estranged wife.
Jeffrey Allan Young, 51, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court with his attorney, Alan Simpson, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
By waiving the hearing, Young allowed the case to proceed directly to a grand jury without a finding of probable cause from Warren District Judge John Brown.
Young was arrested Sept. 13 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which was provided with recordings from a confidential informant that law enforcement said feature Young discussing plans to kill his wife.
An arrest citation said the informant provided the WCSO with two audio recordings from Sept. 6 and Sept. 12 in which Young is said to have approached the informant about carrying out the killing of his wife for money.
During the Sept. 6 recording, Young allegedly tells the informant about possible ways for the killing to be staged.
“One idea was that he could take her to a trashy bar, get her drunk and someone could come and start an altercation with her,” Young’s arrest citation said. “They could then shoot her and take off. He stated that he needed some time to ‘kiss his wife’s ---’ to make it look like they were happy together so no one would be suspicious of him because they do fight a lot.”
Young allegedly tells the informant in that recording that he wants the death to look accidental and discusses staging a robbery at his wife’s workplace.
The informant tells Young that they have a cousin who can set up the plan, the citation said.
The Sept. 12 recording allegedly features Young telling the informant that he went to his wife’s workplace over the weekend while she was gone and made sure that no cameras were there, mentioning to the informant that she usually works up front and that her brother keeps a gun in the business that she does not know how to use, the citation said.
According to his arrest citation, Young mentioned he “has good vibes” with the informant and tells them that he doesn’t have any money on him but can get some money for them either that day or the next day.
“When (Young) left the (informant’s) residence on this date, detectives observed him leaving the residence and secured photographs of his person and vehicle,” the citation said, noting that Young was photographed with a 2019 Land Rover registered to him.
The informant reported to law enforcement that Young had been giving the informant money to fix the car they will use to get away after the plan is carried out, the citation said.
“(Young) has paid $400 to get new tires, but he promised to give more money to fix (the informant’s) windshield,” the citation said.
Court records said detectives have seen text message exchanges between Young and the informant, and the informant has told law enforcement they are confident that Young wants his wife dead.
Detectives asked Young after he was detained if he had ever been in the location where the conversations with the informant are alleged to have taken place, at which point Young said he had never been to that location and did not know anyone from that area.
Young is the subject of an emergency protective order sought by his estranged wife in Warren Circuit Court, and Young has been ordered in the criminal case to have no contact with her.
Each criminal count against Young is a Class B felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison.
Young was released Sept. 14 from the Warren County Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.