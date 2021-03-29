A Bowling Green man accused of offering to perform a sex act on a juvenile was arrested Saturday.
Edwin Keown, 51, was charged with first-degree attempted unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to an arrest citation, the arrest stemmed from a March 22 incident at CVS Pharmacy, 702 U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
At the drugstore, Keown reportedly approached a 14-year-old girl and asked for help selecting a few items because he had poor vision.
Keown told the juvenile he had $20 and offered to buy her dinner, and the juvenile reportedly told Keown how old she was, to which he responded that it didn't matter, the citation said.
Keown then asked if the juvenile had been licked before and then put his hand on her shoulder and said he wanted to perform a sex act on her, the citation said.
The juvenile told Keown to stop and he left the store, and a CVS employee was notified.
Police identified the man in surveillance video footage as Keown and located him Saturday at Economy Inn.
He denied any knowledge of the reported incident at CVS and declined to give a statement to police, according to his arrest citation.
Keown was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on a $2,000 cash bond.
