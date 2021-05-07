A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile in his care told staff at her school that he repeatedly raped her.
Dolly Pho, 46, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age) and one count each of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age) and use of a minor in a sex performance.
Pho was arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent him, court records show.
He is set to return to court May 12 for a preliminary hearing.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was notified Wednesday by staff at a local elementary school that an 11-year-old student disclosed sexual abuse to them.
The juvenile reported that Pho had been touching her breast and genitals multiple times over the past year and as recently as the day before she notified school officials.
A child abuse report completed by BGPD said that the juvenile made the disclosure to school staff who were conducting a home visit.
One of the employees reported that she and other teachers spoke to the child and her mother, and the employee told police the child said she was raped every night, the report said.
Asked by school staff to clarify, the child said Pho tries to rape her whenever she tries to go to sleep while spending the night at his residence, according to the report.
City police were contacted, and officers learned from the child's mother that she leaves the juvenile with Pho while she and her husband work overnight, according to court records.
The juvenile was then brought to Barren River Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
Pho was detained Wednesday and brought to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
"During police contact with Pho he confessed to touching the victim inside of her clothing, as well as an incident where he induced the minor to engage in a sexual performance through masturbation," BGPD Detective David Grimsley said in an arrest citation.
Pho also reportedly confessed to attempting intercourse with the child, an event in which the juvenile described trying to pull her pants back up while Pho held her arm, the citation said.
Pho remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.