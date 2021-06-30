A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of setting fire to a shed after assaulting his caretaker.
Dakota Stover, 25, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
According to an arrest citation, Stover, who has developmental disabilities, had gone missing Tuesday after the alleged assault.
The sheriff's office received a call Tuesday about a burglary at Bowie Avenue, and deputies traveling to the scene were notified about Stover being a possible suspect.
A gallon of milk and two protein shakes were taken from the Bowie Avenue address, the citation said. Deputies learned that the Bowling Green Police Department received a call about a man having a panic attack on Cedar Run.
Deputies located Stover, who confessed to going into the Bowie Avenue house and to setting two fires Monday night, his citation said.
A fire that burned down a shed on Morehead Road matched one of the fires described by Stover, according to his citation.