A 27-year-old Bowling Green man was arrested Friday following an investigation into allegations of illegal sexual contact with minors.
Obandar Khan was arrested on one count each of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and two counts of prohibited use of electronic communications systems to procure a minor.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said detectives investigated a complaint involving a pregnant 15-year-old who reported that the father of the child was an adult.
Khan was identified as a suspect following a two-month investigation.
Detectives determined Khan had sexual contact with the teen on two occasions and was using computers to send sexual images to other juveniles, including a 16-year-old in Minnesota, according to the sheriff's office.
Khan was placed in the Warren County Regional Jail, where no bond had been set as of Friday afternoon.
