A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after police investigated an allegation that he molested a child.
Jose Francisco Lopez, 37, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
According to an arrest citation, the incident happened at some point between April and October 2018 and involved a 6-year-old girl.
The child's mother reported that the girl told her about the situation earlier this month and that it happened at a relative's house.
Lopez denied abusing the girl when interviewed by police.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
