A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday after police investigated allegations that he sexually abused two juveniles in his care.
Tracy Ward, 46, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12) and first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12).
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was contacted July 11 by someone who alleged that Ward sexually abused two girls in his care, ages 4 and 5.
Police learned that he last watched the juveniles July 5, and the complainant reported that both girls reported experiencing pain.
The children were interviewed at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, with the 5-year-old detailing accounts of abuse, according to police records.
Ward was detained by police and denied the allegations, blaming numerous other people, according to his arrest citation.
"Ward claimed he was innocent after offering to confess if it helps the investigation end faster," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in the arrest citation.
Ward was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court and has a preliminary hearing set for Friday. He remains jailed under a $25,000 cash bond.
