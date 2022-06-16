A woman who contacted someone to reset a breaker at her apartment reported being groped by the man who made the repair.
Juan Espinosa-Chavez, 38, of Bowling Green, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted rape.
According to an arrest citation, the woman contacted someone she believed was with maintenance to fix the breaker outside her College Street apartment Tuesday.
The man, identified as Espinosa-Chavez, reset the breaker but told the woman he needed to enter the apartment to make sure everything was working, and once inside, made several sexual advances, the citation said.
Espinosa-Chavez is accused of forcibly kissing the woman and grabbing her buttocks and vagina, and the woman reported that he attempted to pick her up and put her on a bed after telling her to take her shirt off, court records said.
In a police interview, Espinosa-Chavez admitted kissing and groping the woman “even though she didn’t like it,” according to his arrest citation.
“Juan stated he was ‘caught up in the moment,’ ” the citation said.
Espinosa-Chavez was placed in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.