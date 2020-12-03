A Bowling Green teenager was arrested Wednesday after reportedly shooting at two employees of a store that had previously turned him away when he tried to purchase alcohol without identification.
Malik Jai Brown, 19, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident, which took place outside E-Z Money Pawn Shop, 1175 Clay St.
According to an arrest citation, business owner Jeff Mills reported that Brown came through the drive-thru attempting to purchase alcohol but was denied when it was found he was not carrying any picture identification.
Mills told police Brown was "greatly angered" by the request for ID and he quickly drove out of the parking lot.
Brown then returned as a passenger in the same vehicle, joined by a second vehicle. A physical altercation then ensued among Brown, Brown's brother and Mills and his two sons.
Brown's brother brandished a firearm during the argument that was quickly taken by Jeff Mills, according to the arrest citation.
Malik Brown returned to the scene again as the passenger in a Ford Taurus.
Jeff Mills and his sons, Dylan and Hunter Mills, were standing in the parking lot with another man when Malik Brown fired three shots toward the business and the group in the lot, his arrest citation said.
"All subjects showed police the exact spots they were standing at when these shots were fired by Brown, which revealed Dylan and Jeff Mills were in extreme close proximity to Brown while the shooting was taking place," the arrest citation said.
City police obtained a license plate number and located Malik Brown at his residence pulling the Ford Taurus into a garage.
"Malik Brown granted verbal consent to search the silver Ford Taurus and stated 'You'll find what you're looking for in there,' " the citation said.
Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle and Malik Brown declined to give any further statement to officers.
Brown is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
