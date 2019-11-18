A federal grand jury indicted a man accused of stealing a handgun from a Bowling Green firearms shop.
Timothy Adrien Taylor, 19, of Bowling Green, was formally charged Wednesday with stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer and possession of a stolen firearm.
Taylor was charged in the theft of a handgun from Sherwood’s Guns on Oct. 7.
Law enforcement watched surveillance footage that showed two men entering the store on that date, a criminal complaint said.
Taylor is seen reaching behind the counter and checking gun cabinet locks. After finding an unlocked cabinet, Taylor reached in, took a Sig Sauer handgun and put it in the front waistband of his pants, the criminal complaint said.
The other person with Taylor bought a handgun at the store, and the Bowling Green Police Department located him at his residence Oct. 8.
The man confirmed Taylor was with him at Sherwood’s but denied any knowledge of Taylor taking a gun from the store.
A car belonging to Taylor was parked outside the other man’s apartment, and he agreed to contact Taylor to have him come to his apartment.
Two BGPD officers and a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concealed themselves in the apartment and waited for Taylor to return.
When Taylor arrived, officers commanded him to stop, but he ran from the address, according to an arrest citation.
“Taylor ran from officers through numerous backyards and across busy streets, causing officers to evade vehicles by pursuing Taylor,” his arrest citation said.
After jumping a chain-link fence, Taylor was surrounded by police and placed in custody.
Taylor told police he lost the firearm the previous night on a wooded trial near Russell Sims Aquatic Center, according to the criminal complaint.
“Taylor would not provide any details of the theft or any further location of the firearm,” the complaint said.
State charges against Taylor related to this case were dismissed so the case could be brought in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. Each federal count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
