BG man acquitted in sex abuse case By the Daily News Justin Story Author email Oct 28, 2022 A Bowling Green man tried on a sex abuse charge was cleared of wrongdoing Friday by a jury.Nicholas Wayne Davis, 48, was found not guilty in Warren Circuit Court on a count of first-degree sexual abuse.Davis had been accused of improper sexual contact with a juvenile, but he was acquitted after a two-day trial. Davis was indicted last year by a grand jury on the charge after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.He was represented at trial by attorney Alan Simpson. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.