A week before his case was to go to trial, a Bowling Green man admitted killing two women at an apartment in 2018.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in Warren Circuit Court to two counts of murder.
Flores-Jarada was accused of killing Deloris Hampton-Stacker, 62, and Karen Burks, 53. The bodies of both women were found Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks’ residence at 2108 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 2.
Flores-Jarada’s court-appointed attorney, James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy, outlined in court Monday the facts to support a guilty plea on the murder counts.
Rhorer said Flores-Jarada had spent several hours with the women in the apartment leading up to the deadly incident and had been “doing quite a bit of drugs.”
“At some point, a disagreement developed about money and/or drugs,” Rhorer said. “Mr. Flores left, at a later time he came back and he did cause the deaths of the two victims by stabbing them.”
Through an interpreter, Flores-Jarada said in court he agreed with the narrative described by his lawyer.
The deaths were investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Burks’ Rock Creek Drive apartment on Dec. 11, 2018, regarding unknown trouble.
When officers arrived, they were met by a woman who reported that someone was lying against the back door of the apartment and appeared to be surrounded by blood, police records said.
Police tried to enter through the unlocked back door, but the weight of the body against the door prevented officers from fully opening it.
Officers went to the front door and found it locked and with blood on the handle, according to police records.
Police forced entry into the apartment and found Burks’ body against the back door and Hampton-Stacker’s body in the living room, covered in blood.
A grand jury indicted Flores-Jarada on the two murder counts in 2020.
By that time, Flores-Jarada was in custody following a 2019 arrest in an unrelated case that resulted in federal charges against him for illegally reentering the U.S. following deportation.
The plea agreement in the murder case calls for Flores-Jarada to serve a 40-year sentence, with no chance at parole until he has served at least 20 years.
Had the case gone to trial, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron would have sought enhanced penalties that would have included life without parole.
Flores-Jarada will return to court June 28 for sentencing.
