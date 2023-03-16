A Bowling Green teenager pleaded guilty to criminal charges in multiple cases, including one accusing him of taking part in a 2021 drive-by shooting.
Tanner Lee Hines, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree assault in connection with the May 16, 2021, shooting of Benjamin Blevins.
According to court records, Hines was identified as a passenger in a red four-door Dodge Ram from which four shots were fired as it passed a residence on Beauty Avenue.
Blevins, who was standing outside the residence, was wounded in the stomach and legs.
Witnesses interviewed by the Bowling Green Police Department reported seeing Hines with a gun at the time of the incident, and city police also learned through its investigation that Hines had gotten into a red Dodge Ram in the area of Double Springs Road just before the shooting.
According to prior court testimony, a woman and her boyfriend had been in an argument at the Beauty Avenue residence shortly before the shooting took place.
Hines was 17 at the time of the incident, legally considered a juvenile, though he was prosecuted in Warren Circuit Court as a youthful offender subject to the same penalties an adult would receive for the same charges.
A co-defendant, Christopher Lancaster, pleaded guilty last year to facilitation of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, admitting that he was aware of the firearm in his vehicle and had access to it at the time of the shooting, accepting a four-year prison sentence.
Hines also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a count of third-degree assault, which stemmed from an Aug. 15, 2021, incident in which Hines was accused of assaulting a deputy jailer at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.
In a third criminal case, Hines pleaded guilty to engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced).
Hines acknowledged taking part in a drug-dealing conspiracy between May 8, 2020, and Nov. 16, 2021, in which nine people are accused of various offenses that included selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic drugs.
Hines was specifically accused of selling fentanyl while having a firearm in his possession on May 18, 2021.
The drug charges stemmed from a traffic stop on that date by BGPD of a vehicle matching what witnesses described at the scene of the earlier shooting.
Hines, Christopher Lancaster and his brother, Kobee Lancaster, were in the vehicle, and a search turned up a stolen handgun and quantities of meth, xanax, marijuana, promethazine, oxycodone and adderall, according to court records.
Hines was sentenced to 15 years in prison on all charges by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
The Lancasters were indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime and other offenses, and their cases are pending in Warren Circuit Court.