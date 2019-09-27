A Bowling Green man whose conviction in a deadly shooting was reversed five years ago avoided a retrial by pleading guilty Thursday.
Randall T. Hester, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2011 shooting death of Jonathan Havens.
Hester accepted a plea agreement that would have him serve a 15-year sentence consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is serving on a charge of possession of a handgun by convicted felon that arose from the investigation into the homicide, making for 25 years altogether.
The plea agreement also dismissed two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a second-degree persistent felony offender charge that could have enhanced any sentence Hester would have received if he had been convicted at a trial that was set to begin in November.
“I’m tired of messing with this case, I’m not gonna lie,” Hester said during Thursday’s hearing before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Havens, 32, was shot Nov. 10, 2011, while sitting in the back seat of a car on Red Pond Road.
He died the next day at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Hester went forward Thursday with sentencing, bringing an end to a case that Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said subjected Havens’ family to a “hellacious road.”
“I think the main impetus for the plea agreement was (Havens’) family wanted to make sure they wanted to have some closure on this case,” Cohron said after the hearing.
Hester was initially charged with murder and other counts, and at a 2014 trial in Warren Circuit Court, a jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter and recommended a 35-year sentence.
The conviction was later reversed by the Kentucky Supreme Court, which ruled that testimony from a prosecution witness who claimed to have overheard Hester’s girlfriend relate to another person that Hester said he “did not believe what he had done” should not have been admitted.
At trial, Cohron presented evidence that Hester sat beside Havens in the car at the time of the shooting and argued that the path of the fatal bullet and the position of the four people in the car at the time proved that Hester was the shooter.
The driver, Wendy Webb, was accused of cleaning the bloodstained car after the shooting. She pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence as well as a first-degree perjury charge resulting from false testimony she gave at trial, and she is serving a 12-year sentence.
The passenger in the front seat, Jason Estlack, reported the shooting to Kentucky State Police the day after it occurred and named Hester as the shooter.
Estlack was not charged with a crime in the incident, but Hester’s defense at trial focused on the credibility of Estlack’s testimony, and jurors heard Hester blame Estlack for the shooting during an interview with KSP.
Jurors also heard evidence that everyone in the car at the time of the shooting was involved in drug activity and had lengthy criminal histories.
Hester faced a possible life sentence with no chance at parole for at least 20 years had he been convicted at a retrial.
Early in Thursday’s hearing, Hester voiced reluctance at accepting the plea agreement requiring him to serve the 10-year firearms sentence consecutively to the manslaughter conviction, but pleaded guilty after consulting with his family and his court-appointed attorney, Lee Davis.
“It’s been a long road with the appeal process and after all consideration in regards to this case (Havens’) family was satisfied with the 25-year total sentence,” Cohron said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.