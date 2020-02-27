A man accused of strangling the woman who lived with him and hiding her body in a storage tote pleaded guilty Wednesday to all charges against him.
Justin Denihan, 26, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Denihan admitted to killing Kelly Hackett, 48, at her home at 95 Pleasant Place Way in Plano.
After Hackett died, Denihan cut her chest with a knife, leading to the charge that he abused a corpse.
Hackett's feet were bound with an extension cord and her body was placed in a 40-gallon tote, according to police records.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said no plea offer was made in the case.
With no plea agreement, Denihan will face a sentencing trial at a later date. Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, who will preside over the trial, set a status conference in the case for April 6, at which point a date for the trial will likely be determined.
Denihan faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, and could receive up to 55 years or life with no chance at parole for 20 years.
A jury trial on the criminal charges had been previously scheduled and postponed, and no new date had been set when Denihan pleaded guilty.
His attorney, Diana Werkman of the Department of Public Advocacy, said in court she would likely have pursued either a self-defense argument or an emotional insanity defense regarding the murder charge had the case gone to trial.
Hackett's death was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
At a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court in 2017, then-Detective Brett Kreilein testified that he spoke with Denihan's father, who lived one street over from Hackett's house, early in the investigation.
Denihan's father disclosed to detectives that Denihan, who was helping his parents move that day, had informed him that Hackett had died.
Denihan and his father went to Hackett's house, where Denihan showed his father a storage tote that had been taped shut and told her Hackett was in it, according to Kreilein's testimony.
Kreilein spoke with Denihan, who confessed to manually strangling Hackett and making an L-shaped cut across her chest with a steak knife.
"He said (Hackett) was better off and that was basically his only explanation," Kreilein testified in 2017.
Denihan reached out to Kreilein after he was arrested to offer additional information, divulging that he strangled Hackett in her bedroom and wrapped an extension cord around her neck when it appeared she was still breathing, Kreilein said.
