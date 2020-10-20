A Bowling Green man admitted his involvement in three burglaries, including one in which a resident was critically wounded by a gunshot.
Cornelius Simmons, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The charges were part of three indictments returned against Simmons, who was scheduled to face a jury trial Nov. 5.
Simmons accepted a plea agreement recommending a 20-year prison sentence.
He and his cousin Michael Simmons Jr. were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department after a Dec. 9, 2018, incident at a North Hill Drive apartment.
A person who knew Cornelius Simmons placed him at the scene of the home invasion, in which the entrance to the apartment was kicked open and the resident, Jessica Freeman, was shot while with her infant son, court records said.
Freeman underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting. She identified Michael Simmons Jr. as the shooter and told police she remembered another person standing in the doorway at the time of the incident.
Michael Simmons Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and other charges stemming from the incident and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Police also connected Cornelius Simmons and his cousin to burglaries of two Highland Way apartments on Dec. 8, 2018, in which firearms were stolen.
Surveillance video footage from outside one of the apartments appears to show Michael Simmons Jr. carrying a rifle during the burglary, according to court documents.
Residents at one of the burglarized apartments identified Cornelius Simmons in the surveillance footage, and BGPD recovered a gun and other property from Cornelius Simmons’ apartment that had been reported stolen, records said.
The plea agreement reached with Cornelius Simmons in the three indictments dismissed a charge of complicity to first-degree assault regarding Freeman’s shooting, and three counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of receiving stolen property were also dismissed.
Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 23.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
