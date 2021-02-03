A Bowling Green man admitted in court to engaging in sexual contact with two juveniles.
Darwin Perez, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree rape (no force), two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and a single count of second-degree sodomy.
Perez accepted a plea agreement that recommends a five-year prison sentence, a five-year period of supervised release after incarceration and a lifetime listing on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
The two juveniles listed as victims in the case were 13 years old at the time of the offenses, court records said.
The cases were investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
One of the victims reported March 21, 2019, that she had been raped by Perez four days earlier, according to an arrest citation.
When police interviewed Perez about the allegation, he confessed to having sex with the juvenile, providing her with beer and marijuana beforehand and communicating with her over Snapchat before the encounter, his arrest citation said. Perez also told police he believed the juvenile was older than 13 and denied forcing the juvenile into sex.
Police charged Perez with additional counts April 11, 2019, after learning of allegations involving a second 13-year-old juvenile.
Perez knew the juvenile’s age and initiated multiple sexual encounters with her through Snapchat, an arrest citation said.
A grand jury initially returned two indictments against Perez charging him with a count of first-degree rape, four counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activity.
He faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Perez is set to be sentenced April 5 by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.