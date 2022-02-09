A Bowling Green man suspected of uploading images of child sexual abuse onto a website for jigsaw puzzle hobbyists pleaded guilty to three federal crimes.
James D. Shelton, 66, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to charges of transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Shelton entered an open plea, meaning there is no plea agreement in place between him and federal prosecutors.
Shelton was arrested last year after an FBI investigation into a series of images that were uploaded onto the website Jigidi, a Denmark-based site that promotes itself as a “free online community for jigsaw puzzle lovers from all over the world” and allows users to upload pictures and create and share puzzles, according to court records.
A user uploaded 10 images containing child sexual abuse on the site between Sept. 12, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2020.
A site moderator reported the images to the Danish National Police.
Another image uploaded by the user on July 14, 2020, showed an adult male at a baseball game with a female child sitting on his lap.
The adult was identified as Shelton after investigators compared the picture to a driver’s license photo and images on social media, according to court records.
The Jigidi account containing the illegal images was linked to an email address that law enforcement learned was associated with Shelton, and further investigation enabled authorities to locate Shelton in Bowling Green.
On July 8, FBI agents visited Sheldon’s residence and interviewed him.
During the interview, Sheldon acknowledged having an account on a jigsaw puzzle website and said he was sure that he created the user name associated with the account that uploaded the illegal images, a federal criminal complaint said.
When FBI agents showed him the images of child pornography and the image of a man with a child on his lap, Shelton admitted he recognized each photo, the complaint said.
“Shelton admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet onto his phone and laptop,” an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said.
Agents were given consent by Shelton to seize three cellphones and a laptop, on which agents found about 1,600 images of child pornography, the complaint said.
Each of the three counts to which Shelton pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Shelton was taken into custody at the end of his hearing Tuesday. He will return to court May 25 for sentencing.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.